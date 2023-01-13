Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 741.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,264. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.