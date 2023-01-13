Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells $10,092.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Colin L. Read sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $10,092.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at $468,235.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529. The firm has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

