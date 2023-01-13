ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,180

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. AlphaValue cut ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $988.33.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 15,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.