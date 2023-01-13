ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Head-To-Head Review

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni $3.08 billion 5.23 $933.94 million N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.08 billion 2.36 $1.27 billion $0.58 20.28

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.12% 16.27% 8.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 2 1 0 2.00 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 9 4 0 2.31

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 70.58%. Given Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Dividends

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. The company also offers telecommunications systems and equipment, connectivity services, energy solutions, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects, as well as owns the national transmission grid. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

