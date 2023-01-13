Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,391 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $108,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,184. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

