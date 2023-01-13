Assetmark Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $1,040,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 185.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $253.62.

