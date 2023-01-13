Assetmark Inc. Purchases 124,910 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,910 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80.

