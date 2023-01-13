Assetmark Inc. Purchases 70,764 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $164,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

CVS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,684. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

