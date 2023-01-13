Assetmark Inc. Sells 331,206 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $92,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 117,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

