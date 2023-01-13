Assetmark Inc. Sells 90,910 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,910 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $62,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

