AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £135 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £118 ($143.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.76) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($123.05) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.6 %

AZN opened at £114.48 ($139.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,902.86. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1-year high of £118.86 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

