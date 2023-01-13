Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.