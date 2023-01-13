AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

