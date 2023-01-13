Avalanche Price Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00079823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.20 billion and $795.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

