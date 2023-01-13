Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

BLK stock opened at $745.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $717.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $891.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

