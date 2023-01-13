Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Avantor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

