Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company's stock.

Avinger Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

