Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
