Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $824.56 million and approximately $106.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00042503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00230900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.96759863 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $121,247,232.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

