Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Reaches $915.46 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00045895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $915.46 million and $172.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.96759863 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $121,247,232.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

