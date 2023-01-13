B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 1,403,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

