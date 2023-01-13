Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

BANC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

