Bank of America Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Neutral”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Corteva stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

