Barclays Lowers Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 525.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from 550.00 to 525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

CHYHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

