Barclays Lowers Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.35. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2,215.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,496,576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 56.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 423.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

