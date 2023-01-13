Barclays Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $10.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.77.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $731.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

