Barclays Trims Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Jamf Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jamf has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Jamf worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
