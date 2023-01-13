Barclays Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $324.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $347.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.29.

PAYC stock opened at $304.28 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.15 and its 200-day moving average is $329.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

