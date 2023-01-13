Barry R. Goldman Sells 2,211 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

