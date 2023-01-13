BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.47

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $17.85. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 43,696 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
BCB Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $309.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.
BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
