Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up approximately 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

