Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 508 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $244.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

