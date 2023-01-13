Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 150,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418,824. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

