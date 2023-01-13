Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ONEY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,407. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.