Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 7,940 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 5,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

