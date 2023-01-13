Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 240,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

