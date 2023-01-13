Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $23.56 on Friday. 13,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

