Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.87. 37,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,572. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

