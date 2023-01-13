Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 249,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,843. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

