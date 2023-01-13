Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

