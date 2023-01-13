Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.77. 133,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualcomm news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

