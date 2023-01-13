Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 42,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1,079.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 35,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

