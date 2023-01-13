Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

JPRE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

