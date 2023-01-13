BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,078. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $296.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

