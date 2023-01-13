BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 612,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.