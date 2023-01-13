BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 225,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,124. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

