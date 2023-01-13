BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 336,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 11.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 415,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,572. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

