Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Down 5.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 19,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,054,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $528.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

