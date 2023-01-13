Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.62.

NYSE BILL opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

