biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) CFO Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

biote Trading Up 0.5 %

biote stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

