biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) CFO Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
biote Trading Up 0.5 %
biote stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
