Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $128,686.50 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00105658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00197444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

